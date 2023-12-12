Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $365,342,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,767,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

