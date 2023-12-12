Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

