Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 160,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 88.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

