Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.79 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 385.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.