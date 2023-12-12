Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $377.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $378.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.