Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CF opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.