Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.90 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.