Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

