Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $2.17 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $281.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.04. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

