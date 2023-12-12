Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $1,481,272. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

