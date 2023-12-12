Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in RingCentral by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.