Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

