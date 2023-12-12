Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

