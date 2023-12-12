Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

