Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of F5 stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $173.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,697 shares of company stock worth $1,722,700 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
