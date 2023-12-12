Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

