Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.