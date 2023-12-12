Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

