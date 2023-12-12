Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

