Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 47,792 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

