Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

