Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

