Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $13.90 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

