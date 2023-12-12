Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $625.03. The company has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

