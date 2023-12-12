Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $540.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $544.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

