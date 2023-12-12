Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $299.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

