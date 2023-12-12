Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

