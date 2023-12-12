Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

