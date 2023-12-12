Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

