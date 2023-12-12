Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3,271.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,767 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

