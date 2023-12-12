Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.