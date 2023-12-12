Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWR opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

