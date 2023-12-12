Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 13,393 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
