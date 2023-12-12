Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 299,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 849,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $173,732,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

