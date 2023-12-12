Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $248.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $248.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.