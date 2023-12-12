Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $848.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $813.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.