Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.26.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $246.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.