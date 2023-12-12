BlueSpruce Investments LP Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 12.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $724,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

