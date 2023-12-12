Bollard Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

