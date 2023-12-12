Bollard Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

