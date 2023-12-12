Bollard Group LLC Has $103.35 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

