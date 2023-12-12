Bollard Group LLC Has $829,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

