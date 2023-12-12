Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $248.08 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $248.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

