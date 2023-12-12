Bollard Group LLC Invests $1.45 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.