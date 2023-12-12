Bollard Group LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $159.13 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $160.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

