Bollard Group LLC Purchases 147 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

