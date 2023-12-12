Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $520,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in 3M by 4,206.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 104,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 101,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

