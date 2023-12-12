Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 475.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $216.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $217.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.