Brian Chesky Sells 35,720 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,874,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,370,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

