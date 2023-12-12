Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.